The Brooklyn Nets have had one of the best jerseys in the NBA for the last few years, and that’s before you even get into their special edition jerseys.

Their team colors are just perfect. The jerseys so simple and minimal. It’s just such a clean look. Next season, they’re swinging in a different direction. At least with their City Edition jerseys.

Instead of going with the traditional black, white or grey jersey and adding some Coogi print — word to the Notorious B.I.G — they’re bringing their old New Jersey vibes back with a retro’d version of their old tie-dye digs back from the Dražen Petrović days of the early 90’s.

Yup. You guessed it. They look sweet. They dropped this cool video to announce the change.

And we got a look at Kyrie Irving in them. They look incredible.

Fans absolutely loved these joints.

Great move, Nets. Next season is already looking up in Brooklyn and they haven’t even played a game yet. Hopefully, it’s as fun as these jerseys are.