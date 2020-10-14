Hey, did you know it’s Tuesday afternoon? Don’t worry if you lost track of days or got confused; you aren’t alone. After all, you know tonight you’ll be watching an NFL game, and NFL games don’t happen on Tuesday very often.

Yes, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are going to finally play their scheduled game tonight, and that’s great news for the NFL and us. The reason it’s great for us is that we finally have our first perfect football week of the year. What does that mean? Well, it means we had the NFL on Sunday and Monday. It means we’re going to have it tonight, too. Then, starting tomorrow, we have at least one college football game to watch every day from Wednesday through Saturday. That’s seven days of football: a perfect football week.

It’s something to celebrate, as we aren’t scheduled to have another one until #MACtion returns later this fall. Of course, with the rate of NFL games being shuffled around due to COVID problems, we might see one before then.

I have a pick for tonight’s NFL game, as well as both MLB playoff games to share with you shortly, but before we get to them, let’s catch up on the wide world of sports news.

All right, let’s get to Day Three of our perfect football week.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Bills at Titans, 7 p.m. | TV: CBS

The Pick: Bills -3 (-120): This is not an easy game to figure out from a handicapping standpoint. In a normal situation, we could treat the Titans as if they’re coming off a bye and are well-rested. The problem is that when teams usually go on a bye, they still practice. Tennessee has had only one practice — that we know about! — in two weeks. Yes, these are professionals, but that has to have some kind of impact on their performance tonight. My theory is that this game could be close in the first half, but then Tennessee’s conditioning becomes a problem for it in the second half. That allows Josh Allen and this Bills team to pull away late to get the cover.

Key Trend: Tennessee is 3-7-1 ATS in its last 11 home games.

Here’s what SportsLine is saying about the game: SportsLine’s all-time No. 1 expert Mike Tierney is 22-9 on picks involving Tennessee and Buffalo and he has a pick for Tuesday night’s game.

💰The Picks



Getty Images



⚾ MLB

Dodgers vs. Braves, 6:05 p.m | TV: FS1

The Pick: Dodgers (-122) — Ever hear the phrase “buying on bad news” when it comes to betting? Well, that’s what we’re doing here. Clayton Kershaw was supposed to start this game but was scratched due to back spasms. As you’d expect after such news, the line in this game shifted dramatically. With Kershaw scheduled to start, the Dodgers were priced at -173. It moved all the way to where it is now at -122, and that’s a lot of value I’m looking to take advantage of. Maybe you haven’t heard of Kershaw’s replacement, Tony Gonsolin, but he’s not some scrub off the street. He’s one of the top prospects in the Dodgers system and has an ERA of 2.31 in 46.2 innings with the team this season.

Key Trend: The Dodgers are 5-3 in Gonsolin’s starts this season.

Rays vs. Astros, 6:05 p.m | TV: FS1

The Pick: Rays (-106) — I’m not sure what the plan is with Ryan Yarbrough for the Rays tonight, but I know that the Astros struggle against left-handed pitchers. During the regular season, they had a wOBA of .303 against lefties compared to .315 against righties. I also know that they’ve struggled with Tampa’s bullpen in this series, as Rays relievers have allowed only two runs in eight innings. The Astros are a team that went 29-31 during the regular season but got hot at the right time in the postseason. Now they’ve run into a superior team, and it’s starting to show.

Key Trend: The Rays have taken four of their last five against the Astros.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The SportsLine Projection Model is heavily favoring one side in the Rays-Astros ALCS game at 8:40 p.m. ET. SportsLine subscribers can get picks for that game, and for every other game during the MLB playoffs, here.

💸 The DFS Rundown



USATSI



Your MVP or Captain

Josh Allen — Even before Josh Allen emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league this year, he was already a terrific fantasy option. His ability as a runner always gave him a high floor, and he’s begun raising it more thanks to his improved accuracy as a passer this season. Allen has thrown for 12 touchdowns in four games with Buffalo this year, and he’s added three more with his legs. He’s also thrown for no fewer than 288 yards in any game. He’s the obvious choice tonight.

Value

Cole Beasley — I like Beasley in single-game slates like this one because, while he’s unspectacular, he does offer stability. He only has one touchdown through the first four games of the season, but he’s a target-hog. He’s had 24 passes thrown his way through the first four games, which raises his floor a bit. Don’t be surprised if he sneaks in a touchdown tonight. If he does it could go from a good to great night for your lineup.

Full lineup advice

SportsLine’s team of DFS insiders has you covered for daily fantasy sports. Mike McClure has won almost $2 million playing DFS and is one of the top MLB DFS experts anywhere. Check out his MLB picks here, and be sure to see what he’s picking for NBA DFS here too. Use SportsLine’s all-new DFS Optimizer to get optimal NFL DFS picks from 10,000 simulations.

🏈 Tuesday NFL props