Shreyas Iyer injury update: The regular captain of Delhi Capitals injured his shoulder while fielding at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following the likes of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Ishant Sharma, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has become their latest player to get injured in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

It all happened on the last delivery of the fifth over when Iyer dived towards his left from mid-on to stop a shot from Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Ben Stokes off Anrich Nortje’s bowling in Dubai.

Much like Ashwin in their season opener, Iyer fell awkwardly and was immediately seen in pain. Despite receiving medical attention, Iyer had to walk off the ground as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan led the team for the rest of the match.

Shreyas Iyer injury update

Being asked about the status of Iyer’s injury during the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhawan opened up on receiving clarity tomorrow. “He’s [Shreyas Iyer] in pain but his shoulder is moving. We’ll get proper report tomorrow,” Dhawan said during the presentation ceremony.

With Pant still not confirmed to take the field against Chennai Super Kings on October 17, Iyer getting ruled out would be the last thing which Delhi need at the moment.

Having scored 298 runs in eight IPL 2020 T20s at an average and strike rate of 42.57 and 135.45 respectively including a couple of half-centuries, Iyer is Capitals’ highest run-scorer.

Other than providing an update about Iyer, Dhawan also lauded his bowlers for putting on display a praiseworthy performance under pressure as they restricted Rajasthan to 148/8 in 20 overs in a 162-run chase.

Absolute brilliant death bowling by @KagisoRabada25 &#Nortje and a phenomenal spell by @ashwinravi99 to take @DelhiCapitals home! One partnership was all that was needed for @rajasthanroyals to get those valuable 2 points! #IPL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 14, 2020

“One moment it was quite even and to pick it back from there was a team effort. Was important we stayed positive as a team. Knew their batting isn’t deep. Knew if we got their top-order we can get them.

“Every time we want them [bowlers] to deliver they’re delivering. Courage he [Tushar Deshpande] showed, line and length he bowled was amazing. Have to keep the momentum. Long tournament. Will keep the process going,” Dhawan added.