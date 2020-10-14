Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s performance so far this season has put him at the top of MVP talks. His on-field ability and impressive wins have now also put him in a very exclusive video game group: the Madden 99 club for “Madden 21.”

Heading into the 2020 season, Wilson was left out of the highest-rated squad, but after watching him through five games, the brains at EA Sports had no choice but to induct him as a member. The official Madden Twitter account released the news and listed a few reasons as to why they chose to bump Russ’ rating.

No. 3 responded saying, “#99Club baby!!!! To every kid in the world, WHY NOT YOU!?? Dreams come true!”

Wilson heard about the news when teammate DK Metcalf snuck into his house and showed up with the Madden 99 club box for Russell. The QB was filming a show and was excited to learn he had leveled up. Metcalf joked, saying it was about time his Super Bowl champion QB got the honor.

“99 club. Let’s go! What a blessing, man,” Wilson said, thanking his teammates for all they do and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

Wilson has helped lead his team to a 5-0 season so far and is the leader of one of the only teams remaining on the undefeated pedestal. He has completed 72.8% of his passes through five games, thrown for 1,502 yards and 19 touchdowns and has three interceptions.

The QB joins Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in the 99 club.