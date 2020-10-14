RM Vs BCK Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Coronavirus wreaks havoc in Khimki’s side and throws their season into turmoil.

With Russia once again falling prey to the Coronavirus pandemic, Khimki haven’t been able to avoid the inevitable disease. An outbreak has ravaged the side at the moment, seeing four players test positive for the plight to rule them out ahead of today’s impending fixture.

With nothing going the side’s way on the court, this bout of illness is the last thing the club needed to add to its woes. The club’s debacle has been added to, a predicament which puts a safe with defeats in both of its opening couple of fixtures in an extremely precarious position.

Where everything is stacked against Khimki at the moment, for Real Madrid, this is just the opponent they would have wanted to come up against. The Spanish giants themselves are scrounging for their opening win of the season after being putdown in both of their opening couple of games to sit in 17th spot.

RM Vs BCK Fantasy Probable Winner

Up against a Khimki side low on confidence and devoid of the services of a slew of regular names, Real Madrid will have little qualms in pulling off their first win of the term today.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Barashkov, Mickey, Monroe, Voronov and Timma will all be sitting this clash out with all having tested positive for COVID.

Real Madrid

Laprovittola, Tavares, Deck, Campazzo, Thompkins

Khimki

Booker, Bertans, Mickey, Monya, Jerebko

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Real Madrid Vs Khimki

Date And Time: 15th October, Thursday: 12:30am

Venue: WiZink Center, Madrid

Best Shooter

Real Madrid

Khimki

Best Defender

Real Madrid

Khimki

Bygone Encounter

Real Madrid Vs Valencia: 77-93

Khimki Vs Kaunas: 70-84

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

His side might not be clicking as of now but Facundo Campazzo has hit the ground running right from game one. He’s taken over the attacking docket, dropping 14 points in his foregone appearance to see him become a must have pick for us today.

Shooting Guard

Linking up with him is Rudy Fernandez who has 12 points in the same skirmish as he utilised his crossovers and handles to traverse past defences and line up the triples.

Small Forward

Alberto Abalde-Diaz has transpired into a real handy player for Real Madrid. From being frugal in sending on the court to gradually making him a mainstay of their shooting arounds, Alberto has been deserving of the spot he’s been accorded with owing to his ability to make his presence felt all over the court.

Power Forward

With almost their entire playing 5 out at the moment, the entire brunt of both attack and defence falls squarely upon Jonas Jerebko. And he’s been more than willing to take the onus as well, dropping a sensational 23-12 double-double the last time around to see him be a must have pick for us today.

Sergey Monia was more than effective when defending to see him pull off 5 rebounds, ones which went nicely with his 5 points in the paint.

Centre

Devin Booker made full use of his windmills and reverse scoops to finish with 14 points in the same clash to see him complete our trio from Khimki.

Real Madrid see Walter Tavares become the first name to grace the side. He almost ended up with a double-double the last time around with his versatile ability to contribute in both the paints seeing him register 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Anthony Randolph completes the one-two of picks from the land of the side given his flamboyant ability to hammer home the jump shots.

Star Player

Campazzo’s sprawling skill set sees him be our star player while Tavares is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Campazzo, Fernandez, Alberto, Jerebko, Monia, Tavares, Booker, Randolph

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.