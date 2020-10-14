RCB vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 31st match of IPL 2020.

The 31st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having won five out of their seven matches so far, Royal Challengers are placed at the third position on the points table. Kings XI, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom with a lone victory and six losses in their seven matches till now.

While Bangalore would be keen to continue their winning momentum in the second half of the league stage, Punjab desperately need a significant change across facets for another loss will more or less make them the first team to move out of the race for playoffs.

With KXIP all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scoring 58 runs in seven T20s at an average and strike rate of 14.50 and 95.08 respectively, expect a fit-again Chris Gayle to take the field at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

However, it will interesting to see who out of Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal is made to sacrifice his opening spot to accommodate the Universe Boss.

RCB vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by RCB: 12

Matches won by KXIP: 13

Matched played in India: 21 (RCB 11, KXIP 10)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (RCB 0, KXIP 2)

RCB average score against KXIP: 159

KXIP average score against RCB: 157

Most runs for RCB: 690 (AB de Villiers)

Most runs for KXIP: 260 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for RCB: 20 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for KXIP: 4 (Murugan Ashwin)

Most catches for RCB: 13 (AB de Villiers)

Most catches for KXIP: 4 (Mandeep Singh)

Punjab will be drawing inspiration from their last result against Bangalore when they registered a comprehensive 97-run victory in the first week of IPL 2020.

Leading from the front, KXIP captain Rahul had scored a career-best 132* (69) with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes before his bowlers bundled out the opposition for 109 in 17 overs.