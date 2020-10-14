Getty Images



The American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays continues Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rays have ridden their deep pitching staff and standout defense to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With a win in Game 4 they’ll win the pennant for the second time in franchise history.

Now let’s check out the pertinent details for Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS app

Odds: TBR -140; HOU +130; O/U: 8

Pitchers: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. RHP Zack Greinke

Preview

The Astros turn to Greinke in this one. He’s their ace in a vacuum, but of late he’s been dealing with arm soreness. In related matters, Greinke struggled in his ALDS Game 4 start against the A’s last time out. Whether or not he’s able to perform at something closer to his regular season form may be leading X-factor for Game 4. Across the way, the Rays will start Tyler Glasnow, who’ll be on full rest after starting the decisive Game 5 against the Yankees on short rest and giving the Rays 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Glasnow this postseason has an ERA of 4.05 in three starts with 20 strikeouts and four home runs allowed in 13 1/3 innings.

Obviously, much is at stake for both teams in this one — it’s an elimination game for Houston and a pennant-clinching opportunity for Tampa Bay.

Prediction

The Rays are up 3-0, and teams up 3-0 in a best-of-seven series MLB postseason series have won Game 4 a healthy 78.9 percent of the time. Throw in the fact that the Rays are the better team and the fact that Greinke is a bit of an unknown right now, and we’ll say Tampa Bay closes it out by a score of 5-4.