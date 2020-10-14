USATSI



Both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs continue to take steps in a positive direction. Neither club had any new positive COVID-19 tests during Monday’s round of testing, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Of course, these two teams have taken on a heightened level of caution following a number of cases of the virus hitting the Patriots in the midst of their Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs that was ultimately rescheduled from a Sunday to a Monday.

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive for the coronavirus in the days leading up to their Week 4 contest. Meanwhile, New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played 100% of the defensive snaps in that game against Kansas City, tested positive just days after the 26-10 win by the Chiefs. Defensive tackles Bryon Cowart and Bill Murray (practice squad) also tested positive for New England, while the Chiefs reportedly had a strength and conditioning coach recently test positive as well. The fact that both of these clubs have not seen any additional positive tests leading into Week 6 is an extremely positive development in the hopes that they have avoided a serious outbreak.

“We’re on track to play on Sunday, let’s put it that way,” Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday when asked about New England’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, a game that was rescheduled from Week 5 to Week 6.

“I think we all have gone through this year with a very flexible attitude and understanding that things are going to change and we’re going to have to make adjustments,” he later added. “I think that the players, the coaches, the staff, that everybody’s handled it pretty well. I mean, whatever we’ve had to do, we’ve done. We’ve tried to make the best out of our opportunities, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do. We know we’re going to have to be fluid and flexible. I don’t think that’s going to change, and so we’ll just kind of take it day by day and do the best we can with each opportunity that we get. If we have to change off our normal routine – with what’s been normal this year, let’s put it that way – then we’ll do that. But, look, that’s the way the whole year has gone, so I don’t think it will be any different.”

Belichick did not directly comment on whether or not both Newton and/or Gilmore will be cleared to play on Sunday. Instead, he left that up to the medical professionals. By Gilmore’s recent social media activity, however, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is “ready to be back in action.”