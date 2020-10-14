Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making his case for league MVP through four weeks. The Bills stand at 4-0 and are one of the few teams left without a mark in the L column. It is thanks in large part to Allen’s arm. On Monday, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes — who is also in the MVP conversation — will head to Buffalo.

While Mahomes, 25, and Allen, 24, haven’t yet played one another in an NFL game, they have both previously discussed having a throwing competition to see who can sling the pigskin further. Allen is raked as having a stronger arm in “Madden 21,” but the two need to get on the field in real life to see who has a better arm for throwing down field. Well, it might actually happen.

The former league MVP went on the “The Drive” in Kansas City on Monday to set the bar of how far he can throw a ball.

“I’ve never seen Josh throw a football. I know how far I can throw it and I can put it out there. If he can beat how far I can throw it, he got me, but I know it’s pretty far,” Mahomes said. “I think I can get it anywhere up from 80-83 yards. Anything in that range, 75-83, is where I could throw in a throw-off.”

Allen has previously said he can throw around 75-80 yards during a game.

It goes without saying that 80+ yards is wildly impressive, and if it’s any consolation to either of these quarterbacks, they could both beat me in a passing competition.

So far this year, Allen has thrown for 1,326 passing yards with 12 touchdowns, one interception and a competition percentage of 70.9. Mahomes is right there with him. He’s at 1,474 yards passing with 13 touchdowns, one interception and has completed 67.3% of his passes.

If the contest is for a left-handed no-look pass I’m giving Mahomes a clear advantage, but a regular passing competition would be either of theirs to win and something football fans would love to see.