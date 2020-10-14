Injuries are as much a part of weekly game-planning as, well, just about anything else in the NFL, because literally every team is dealing with some kind of bruise to its starting lineup. Five weeks into the 2020 season, that is very much the case right now. In fact, several teams still have some pretty big medical question marks at quarterback, the most important spot in the game.

With that in mind, we’ve got a full rundown of every team’s injury report heading into Week 6. Broken down by matchup, below you’ll find Wednesday practice notes and all the latest on who may or may not be available for this week’s action.

Wednesday practice reports

Ravens (-7.5) at Eagles

The Eagles may or may not have two big reinforcements at wide receiver, with both DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot, illness) on track for yet another week of “questionable” designations. Both Jackson and Jeffery were on the practice field Wednesday, but Doug Pederson has been very cautious to integrate them into the lineup. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) has also returned to practice.

Washington at Giants (-2.5)

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (illness) has already been relegated to the bench in Washington, but it seems unlikely he’ll even have the chance to come off it again in Week 6 after missing Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, his replacement Kyle Allen received full clearance to suit up against New York despite leaving Sunday’s loss with an arm injury.

The Giants had all players present and accounted for at practice on Wednesday, but did have four who were limited participants. Linebacker Kyler Fackrell (ankle), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (ankle) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot) were all limited, and their statuses are worth monitoring as the week progresses.

Browns at Steelers (-3.5)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) was limited at Wednesday’s practice, putting him on an early track to be a potential game-time decision against Pittsburgh. Veteran reserve Case Keenum would step in for Mayfield, if needed.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) was forced out of the Steelers’ Week 5 win over the Eagles but is likely to be back in action against Cleveland, coach Mike Tomlin said this week. Center Mike Pouncey (foot) and guard David DeCastro (abdomen) remain under evaluation.

Texans at Titans (-3)

Keke Coutee and J.J. Watt were not at practice on Wednesday, but the team says it was not injury related. A couple of important Texans that were limited participants were tight end Jordan Akins (concussion/ankle), linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), linebacker Jacob Martin (ankle) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).

The Titans practice report was an estimated one since the team played last night, but it was fairly lengthy. Some of the more notable names that “did not practice” were wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and left tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder).

Bears at Panthers (-2.5)

Bears safety Deon Bush was held out of practice with a hamstring injury while safety Sherrick McManis was a limited participant with a hamstring issue.

The big news to come out of Carolina on Wednesday was that defensive tackle Kawann Short would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, so naturally he was not on the practice field. Short wasn’t the only key defender who did not practice on Wednesday, as Brian Burns is still nursing a concussion and Yetur Gross-Matos is dealing with an ankle injury. Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) were limited participants.

Broncos at Patriots (-10)

Coach Vic Fangio has said quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) is likely to make his anticipated return against the Patriots. Also boding well for Denver is the fact that No. 1 tight end Noah Fant (ankle) was back at practice Wednesday. Rookie wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring) remained out, however.

Bengals at Colts (-8)

Falcons at Vikings (-3.5)

Star running back Dalvin Cook (groin) is not expected to play against Atlanta after missing most of the second half in the Vikings’ loss to Seattle.

Lions (-3) at Jaguars

Jags tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) was a no-go at Wednesday’s practice and seems like a long shot to suit up in the near future. Star wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) was also not seen Wednesday after limping off the field late in Week 5.

Jets at Dolphins (-10)

Quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) appears likely to miss his second straight game, with Joe Flacco set to start once again. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) reportedly has a chance to play in Miami, however.

Packers (-2) at Buccaneers

Rams (-3.5) at 49ers

