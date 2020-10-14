Nate Diaz expressed disdain over Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier rematch, and termed the potential bout as a play fight.

After presumably calling out Dan Hooker and drawing Gilbert Burns’ attention, Nate Diaz has now fired a shot at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Diaz is quite active on Twitter, and used the platform this time to convey his thoughts on the potential match up between Conor and Dustin.

“Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting …”

Short Wrangle With Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has faced Conor McGregor in two of the most high octane contests of all time, and in-process also made McGregor suffer his first loss in UFC. But, with Poirier there’s no such history, however the two were set to square off in the ring at UFC 230 (2018), but the fight fell through after Poirier backed out over an injury.

Diaz also seemingly responded to Dan Hooker’s earlier query, and wrote, “165 LBS”, and while Hooker is yet to reply, the post garnered the attention of The Diamond, and he reacted by stating, “I’ll whip you there too.”

165 Lbs 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

I’ll whip you there too https://t.co/D9FL1mnLCo — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 13, 2020

Nate Diaz apparently gave an instant answer, and wrote, “The offer wasn’t for you dumbass Real fighters only You already lost And you and your teammate are both fighting your friends Fake ass fighters.”

The offer wasn’t for you dumbass Real fighters only

You already lost

And you and your teammate

are both fighting your friends

Fake ass fighters — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev Enters The Scene

Diaz and Poirier have never met in the ring but the Stockton Slugger considers the cancelled fight as a win under his belt. While, these formidable fighters were at it, Khamzat Chimaev threw himself in the melee, and has called out Nate Diaz.

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

Chimaev is on the lookout for an opponent, as he is scheduled to headline a fight night event in November.

So, in an eventful Twitter session, Nate Diaz threw slanderous remark on the possible rematch between McGregor and Poirier, indulged in a brief back-and-forth with Dustin Poirier, and also found a worthy challenger in the form of Khamzat Chimaev.

