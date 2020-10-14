NAJ XI vs TAM XI Fantasy Prediction: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI – 15 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Tamim XI will take on Najmul XI in the League game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Najmul XI won their first game of the tournament very easily whereas Tamim XI lost their first game by a very fine margin. This is a really small tournament and a loss in this game will make it really difficult for the Tamim XI whereas Najmul XI will be looking to make their case stronger.

Pitch Report – The pitch is looking really difficult to bat on and the pace bowlers are getting a lot of help.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Najmul XI – Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain.

Tamim XI – Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rehman.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, and Mustafizur Rehman.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Rahim is one of the best batsmen in the history of Bangladesh and has 12 List-A hundred under his belt. He failed in the last game but he cannot be dropped from the team.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal (Price 10.5) and Anamul Haque (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Tamim XI. Tamim is one of the best batsmen in the history of Bangladesh cricket and it will be a crime to drop him from the team. He has scored 9137 List-A runs in just 254 matches whereas Haque is also a really good player and has 12 List-A hundreds to his name. Both of them are really good players and are run-scorers.

Towhid Hridoy (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Najmul XI. Hridoy is one of the most promising talents of Bangladesh and has been scoring at an average of 45 in his List-A career. He scored a brilliant half-century as well in the last game on these difficult tracks.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team All-Rounders

Soumya Sarkar (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Najmul XI. Sarkar is one of the most versatile players of Bangladesh. He bats in the top-order and picks wickets in his bowling as well. The tracks here will support his bowling and is a genuine run-scorer.

Mohammad Saifuddin (Price 9) and Mahadi Hasan (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from Tamim XI. Saifuddin is a talented all-rounder and has been scoring at an average of almost 30 in his List-A career. He has also picked 113 wickets in his career whereas Hasan is also a talented player and is majorly picked to manage credits in this game.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9.5) and Taijul Islam (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Tamim XI. Rahman is one of the best bowlers of Bangladesh and is a limited-overs specialist as well whereas Taijul is also a talented spinner. Both of them were brilliant in the first game of the tournament.

Taskin Ahmed (Price 9) and Mukidul Islam (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Najmul XI. Both of them were brilliant in the last game and picked a couple of wickets each. Ahmed is an international level player and is a genuine wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Najmul XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Saifuddin

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.