Four teams remain in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason, and the League Championship Series round is in full swing. The Braves and Dodgers are squaring off in the NLCS, and Atlanta took the first two games over L.A. On the American League side, the Rays hold a commanding 3-0 ALCS lead over the Astros and need just one more win to capture the pennant.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Rays 2, Astros 1 FINAL TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Rays 4, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves 5, Dodgers 1 FINAL Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 NLCS Game 2 Braves 8, Dodgers 7 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 3 Rays 5, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego Wed., Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Braves 6 p.m. FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 4 Rays vs. Astros 8:40 p.m. TBS San Diego Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* Rays vs. Astros 5 p.m. TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Dodgers vs. Braves 8 p.m. Fox & FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* Rays vs. Astros 6 p.m. TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Braves 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 6* Dodgers vs. Braves 4:30 p.m. FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 7* Rays vs. Astros 8:30 p.m. TBS San Diego Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* Braves vs. Dodgers 8:15 p.m. Fox & FS1 Arlington

*-if necessary

World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington

*-if necessary

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 Astros 10, A’s 5 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees 9, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves 9, Marlins 5 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 Astros 5, A’s 2 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Rays 7, Yankees 5 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers 5, Padres 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves 2, Marlins 0 FINAL MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s 9, Astros 7 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Rays 8, Yankees 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers 6, Padres 5 FINAL FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves 7, Marlins 0 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4 Astros 11, A’s 6 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4 Yankees 5, Rays 1 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers 12, Padres 3 FINAL MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5 Rays 2, Yankees 1 FINAL TBS San Diego

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Tue., Sept. 29 AL Game 1 Astros 4, Twins 1 FINAL ABC Target Field AL Game 1 White Sox 4, A’s 1 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 1 Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field AL Game 1 Yankees 12, Cleveland 3 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field Wed., Sept. 30 NL Game 1 Braves 1, Reds 0 FINAL/13 ESPN Truist Park AL Game 2 Astros 3, Twins 1 FINAL ESPN2 Target Field NL Game 1 Marlins 5, Cubs 1 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 2 A’s 5, White Sox 3 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 2 Rays 8, Blue Jays 2 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field NL Game 1 Cardinals 7, Padres 4 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park AL Game 2 Yankees 10, Cleveland 9 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field NL Game 1 Dodgers 4, Brewers 2 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Thurs., Oct. 1 NL Game 2 Braves 5, Reds 0 FINAL ESPN Truist Park AL Game 3 A’s 6, White Sox 4 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum NL Game 2 Padres 11, Cardinals 9 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park NL Game 2 Dodgers 3, Brewers 0 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Fri., Oct. 2 NL Game 2 Marlins 2, Cubs 0 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: