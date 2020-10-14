Getty Images



Michael Thomas has yet to really put his on-the-field stamp on the 2020 season through the first five weeks. The superstar Saints receiver was dealing with a high-ankle injury that he suffered in the opener against Tampa Bay, but it appeared he was on the verge of a return to action in Week 5, when New Orleans hosted the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football, after practicing all week on a limited basis. When the club ruled him out Sunday, however, it was originally thought that Thomas simply wasn’t ready to roll just yet thanks to that ankle. Well, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Thomas was instead held out of Week 5 due to a disciplinary issue. The 27-year-old reportedly received a one-game suspension following a fight with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson in practice Saturday. Thomas also was said to be talking back to coaches, including head coach Sean Payton. On Tuesday, Thomas broke his silence since the issue by sending out a number of tweets, including one where he said he “ain’t trying to clear no rumors up.”

“I’ve spoken with Mike [Thomas],” Drew Brees told reporters following New Orleans’ overtime win over the Chargers on Monday night. “Mike and I talk a lot, both in person and in the locker room, through text message. We’re always communicating. And so, at the end of the day, Mike is a big part of this team. And he is going to be a big part of this team moving forward. We had an incident, and Sean (Payton) addressed it. And many of the leaders have spoken with Mike as well. And we’re going to be all good.”

When asked if Thomas’ suspension would last just one game, Sean Payton told reporters Monday night, “That is something that we will discuss and we will let you know when the time is right.”

The Saints are on a bye in Week 6, so the earliest Thomas could see the field is in Week 7, when New Orleans plays host to the Carolina Panthers. Whenever he does return, he’ll be trying to get back on track and build off a 2019 season where he broke the single-season record for receptions (149) to go along with 1,725 receiving yards and nine scores.