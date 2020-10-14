USATSI



Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was charged with driving under the influence by the Denver Police Department late Tuesday, according to court and police documents obtained by 9News in Denver. Documents also state that Gordon was ticketed for speeding between 25 and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

The 27-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13. That is just one day prior to when the Broncos are scheduled to leave for Las Vegas for their Week 10 matchup with the Raiders that Sunday.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement.

Gordon is playing in his first season with the Broncos after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Chargers, who drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Denver in March.

Through four games, the veteran back has totaled 281 yards on the ground and three touchdowns while also hauling in 11 passes for 45 yards and another score. Gordon is coming off his best performance of the season against the Jets in Week 4, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday Night Football. Gordon’s Broncos are now set to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, a game that was rescheduled from Week 5 after a number of COVID-19 cases hit New England.