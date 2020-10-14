“Maybe in a corporate boardroom, they didn’t see it like that” – Damien Sandow explains how the WWE thinks differently from the fans and what their focus is.

Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, was a rising star in the WWE. He was adored by the fans and seemed to many like the next breakout star. He would even go on to win the Money in the bank briefcase. Unfortunately, everything went downhill for him from there.

Sandow was the first person to lose his cash-in match. however, he harbors no resentment for them. Instead he understands, why the WWE chose to overlook him despite being as over as he was with so many in the crowd.

Damien Sandow explains how the WWE thinks differently from the fans

“WWE is a very big company, so you can’t fault them for this. They cannot give every single talent individual attention, they can’t,” he said in an interview with The Wrestling Inc Podcast.

“They have to focus on the guys that they want to be the top guys because whoever is the top guy there is someone that they want to be, and by ‘they’, I mean one person or two or three people. And it’s that simple, and it does work like that regardless of fan response or anything else, but as a wrestler, I was always like, ‘oh, fan response wise, I’m here.’ And maybe in a corporate boardroom, they didn’t see it like that.”

“Maybe they had, from the business end of things, they wanted to go with somebody for marketing purposes or whatever. That’s just that machine, and it doesn’t make it right or wrong, which is why I’ve never really buried them because you know what? WWE’s a certain kind of machine, and I played in that sandbox and then I did try to make the most of my time.”

