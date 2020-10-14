Getty Images



LeBron James just won his fourth NBA title and helped give the Los Angeles Lakers their first championship in 10 years. The 4-2 series win over the Miami Heat means he gets to leave the Walt Disney World bubble and go back to family life to do normal dad tasks. James shared a glimpse of his home life on Instagram Tuesday. His daughter, Zhuri, who is almost 6, had a break from virtual school so she was able to show off her early birthday present to her dad and his 73.5 million Instagram followers.

The gift? A house

Some kids have a little plastic playhouse in their yard, maybe a treehouse if they’re lucky or a swing set with a place to sit, but when your dad is the fifth richest athlete in the world, you get something a little nicer. Zhuri has a mini version of the family’s actual house in the yard complete with a kitchen, a sitting area with a couch, tile floors and festive fall decorations outside.

Take a look and be jealous:

“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James jokingly says in the video, before asking, “Are you doing school from your crib?”

Walking into the property, James learned the rules of the house: don’t track in dirt. Zhuri isn’t handing out any exceptions because he’s a future Hall of Famer: she doesn’t want her new nice floors to get messy.

LeBron laughed as she grabbed a napkin to clean up the mess his shoes brought in.