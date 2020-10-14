KHP vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab – 14 October 2020 (Multan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are already in the semi-finals of the tournament and have won five of their eight games in the tournament so far. They would certainly want to keep their momentum running whereas Central Punjab are already out of the tournament and a loss in this game will prove it. This is going to be a really important game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris, Musadiq Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Wahab Riaz.

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rizwan Hussain, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ashmed Bashir, Waqas Maqsood.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf.

KHP vs CEP Team Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Rizwan has been really good in the tournament so far and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. He has been consistent in his batting throughout.

KHP vs CEP Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10) and Abdullah Shafiq (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Central Punjab. Babar failed in the last game but has scored three half-centuries in the four games he has played whereas Shafiq has also been really consistent throughout in the tournament and has scored a good number of runs.

[You can take Kamran Akmal instead of Abdullah Shafiq]

Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) and Shoaib Malik (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zaman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored three half-centuries in the tournament whereas Malik has been contributing with both bat and the ball. Both of them are International level players are in a good form as well.

KHP vs CEP Team All-Rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ahmed has been really good in the tournament so far with both bat and the ball. He has played some good cameos and has a decent number of wickets as well.

Faheem Ashraf (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Central Punjab. Ashraf has scored a couple of half-centuries in the four games he has played in the tournament. He has picked five wickets in his bowling as well.

KHP vs CEP Team Bowlers

Zafar Gohar (Price 8.5) and Waqas Maqsood (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Gohar has picked eight wickets in the tournament whereas Maqsood has been majorly picked to manage credits in this game. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9) and Wahab Riaz (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi has been spitting fire at the moment and has picked 16 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Riaz has also picked eight wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf

