“I’ve been in a similar role when Vince was not happy with me and it’s a miserable existence” – Paul Heyman explains why he is no longer the Executive Director of WWE Raw.

Paul Heyman was declared the Executive Director of WWE RAW last year in June. A year later, he was removed from his position. In a rare interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, he explained the reason behind his removal and why he was okay with the decision.

Also read: Damien Sandow explains how the WWE thinks differently from the fans

The advocate who now manages, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, told Helwani that his purpose was to serve Vince McMahon and when the WWE Chairman was no longer content with his services, the two parted ways “with a smile, a handshake, and a hug”.

Paul Heyman explains why he is no longer the Executive Director of WWE Raw

“I served at the pleasure of the Chairman Vince McMahon and there came a day I was no longer at the pleasure of the Chairman Vince McMahon,” Heyman told Helwani. “When I took the role of Executive Director, I made an agreement with Vince McMahon. I want this job as long as every morning Vince McMahon woke up, he said thank God or whatever deity he subscribes to [that] Paul Heyman is looking after the store on Raw. And the day that Vince McMahon didn’t wake up and feel that way, I didn’t want the job anymore.

“I’ve been in a similar role when Vince was not happy with me and it’s a miserable existence. I didn’t want it and apparently on that day on that given time and given moment, Vince didn’t wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw. We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug.

“Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it’s ended miserably before. And proof positive of that is on the quarterly earnings call, when asked about Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon didn’t say ‘eh, we needed a new vision, eh we needed someone else, eh he ran his course, eh he was great but we had to go with this other person.’ Vince McMahon’s only comment was ‘I thought he did a great job creatively.’

“My run in terms of serving at the pleasure of the chairman was up and then this opportunity presented itself both for me, for Roman and for WWE and we all jumped on it.”

Click here for more WWE News