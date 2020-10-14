Dana White says UFC is open to conduct Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2, on January 23rd, 2021.

After a series of developments which saw Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreeing for a potential bout, now it seems darker clouds are gathering over this much anticipated contest, as Dana White in a recent interview with ESPN has stated that no adjustments can be made in order to make this fight feature in 2020, and can only be carried forward to 2021.

Last week Conor McGregor via Twitter revealed that he has accepted the fight against Dustin Poirier, but has put forth a condition in front of UFC, viz. to schedule it within the next two months. But with Dana White conveying that no modifications with the existing cards of 2020 can take place, the future of this long awaited rematch between McGregor and Poirier looks obscure, however, the UFC president did opened a window for the fight to take place, but the proposed date for the fight is January 23, which ultimately nullifies Conor’s placed stipulation.

Dana White’s Statement

Speaking to Brett Okamoto, Dana said, “We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He (Conor McGregor) wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to ESPN and got him his own date. He’s been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan 23. It’s a yes or a no question.”

Dana White also threw light on the fact that the fight wasn’t in the UFC’s foreseeable plans, since McGregor was in the retirement phase, yet the promotion is willing to escalate talks with fighters and wants to make it the headliner for the January 23 event.

“Through this crazy pandemic year that we are going through, we faced a lot of challenges. we got a lot of things done, we made this thing work, we made it happen, we have our schedule laid out, fighters have committed to it. Fighters have started training for these camps, for these fights. Conor came back and said he wants to fight, he wants to fight Dustin, so we went out and got him his own date, January 23rd.”

