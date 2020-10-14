ITA Vs NED Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Today’s winners end up occupying top spot after the second round of fixtures.

No one has been interested in taking control of Group 1 of League A in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. With just the solitary point separating first and third, this group is shaping up into the most competitive one in the league, one where the barest of margins will come into play to give us our top two sides.

Its this hotly contested and feisty brand of football which will sees us be immersed in a cliff-hanger when Italy and Netherlands take on each other today. With the winner of this contest moving straight into first place undisputed, the ramifications couldn’t be any larger at stake.

For Netherlands in particular, this fixture is a gargantuan occasion. Ever since their season opening win, the side has failed to register a win in two subsequent outings, results which have seen them hand over control of the much yearned for top spot to the Italians.

ITA Vs NED Fantasy Probable Winner

While Italy’s displays haven’t been one to write home about either, the side has managed to remain as the only unbeaten side in the group at the moment. The team has managed to compensate for its waning attack with its impeccable defence, one which has earnestly embedded in place the due processes to shun sides from scoring.

It will do so again as well to hand over the side a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The Italians will be without the injured Gaetano for the day’s encounter and Belotti who is suspended at the moment.

Marten’s red card sees his miss out the clash.

Italy

Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi, Verratti, Jorginho, Barella, Chiesa, Immobile, El Shaarawy

Netherlands

Cillessen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Berghuis, Depay, Promes

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Italy Vs Netherlands Group 1

Date And Time: 15th October, Thursday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Top Scorer

Italy

Netherlands

Bygone Encounter

Poland Vs Italy: 0-0

Bosnia and Herzegovina Vs Netherlands: 0-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

With Netherlands failing to solve their attacking issues, the side has turned to its backline to try and salvage crucial points. And Jasper Cillessen has been more than willing to help quell the side’s quest for cleansheets with him registering two in three encounters.

Defenders

With a cleansheet against Poland and one against Netherlands the last time these two sides met, Italy now have let in a meagre one goal in three outings. The best defence in the competition, this frugal backline has shown why the Italians have always traditionally been such a difficult side to score against.

With Netherlands scoring just once till now, this can easily end into a third successive cleansheet for the Italians. It’s a narrative we are heavily backing, one which sees us indulge in the services of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Elsewhere, with a knowhow of the Italians style of play given his time in Serie A and his ability to rifle his way to a string of tackles and blocks, CB Stefan de Vrij will be our pick from the visiting side.

Midfielders

The one goal Nicolo Barella has in his kitty sees him become the first part of the Italian duo we are opting for today. He will be partnered by Marco Verratti who was present everywhere against Poland, a midfielder who made full use of his ability keep the ball moving quickly in the tie.

Netherlands’ partnership on the other hand comprises of Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum. This is a seamless blend of function and grace, two players who can help scale up the side’s attack with their ability to transition play from defence to attack.

Strikers

With Belotti out for this one, Ciro Immobile is set to be handed over a spot in the playing 11 and his assist in the tournament makes him our final pick for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Two cleansheets on the spin for Bonucci see him captain our side while Ciro is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Jasper, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo, Spinazzola, Stefan, Barellan, Verratti, Wijnaldum, Frenkie, Ciro

