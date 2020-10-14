Immortals have announced the signing of trio of neptune, jmoh and ShoT UP to complete their roster before Renegades Invitational.

The signing of the players is due to void left by Asuna and Dicey who were signed by 100 Thieves.

Also KOLER was signed by NRG which left the Immortals squad with only 2 players.

The signing was made at the earliest because Immortals are scheduled to play at the Renegades Invitational and at First Strike tournament.

We’re excited to introduce @neptunensic, @JmohGG, and @shot_upcs to the Immortals VALORANT squad! Catch the guys debut this weekend in the NSG x Renegades Invitational 😤#WeAreIMT pic.twitter.com/m7LrktDwVM — Immortals (@Immortals) October 13, 2020

More about the trio:

All 3 had previously played in CS:GO and jmoh was the least experienced player of the 3 in CS who never made it past the MDL League.

While ShoT UP and Neptune both known for playing together at Ghost Gaming, one of NA’s prominent Org.

Excited for a new chapter with the guys and this organization, let’s get to work! 💪🏼 https://t.co/lCZw53Tn4W — Jason Tran (@neptunensic) October 13, 2020

ShoT UP represented the org from 2017 to early 2018.

Neptune went onto play many years with the org and played with the org until its end in mid 2018.

With Ghost, Neptune achieved 2nd place finish at ESL Pro League S8 NA.

All 3 made their switch to Valorant, both ShoT UP and Neptune represented the same team but at different times for Morning Light.

ShoT UP left the team early after the FaZe Invitational.

🤪 https://t.co/iESY49eYzP — Andrew Orlowski (@ShoT_UPcs) October 13, 2020

He has averaged an ACS of 248 and 0.91 KPR, he mains duelists Reyna and Phoenix.

Neptune was the actual replacement for ShoT UP in the team and made the team a formidable force in the NA scene.

Most notable finishing 4th at the PULSE Series after topping their groups.

While jmoh was part of the original core of the NOBLE roster before getting signed by his new org.

Thank you everyone in @NobleGG for believing in me and allowing me this opportunity. Such a class organization and wouldn’t be surprised to see them at the top one day. Great people all around and even better staff. #StayNobleOneLastTime https://t.co/n8VhfPlbKp — IMT jmoh (@jmohGG) October 13, 2020

He has averaged an ACS of 289 and 1.01 KPR , he mains Jett most of the time.

With the signing of the trio, Immortals now have full squad which will represent the org.

The squad will debut at Renegades Invitational and First Strike.

Immortals Roster:

Noah “jcStani” Smith

Amgalan “genghsta” Nemekhbayar

Andrew “ShoT UP” Orlowski

Jason “neptune” Tran

Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Coach)