Honda in F1: Formula 1 MD Ross Brawn expressed optimism of Japanese automobile giants Honda returning to F1 in the near future.

Honda is a giant of Formula 1, it would be safe to say. The Japanese engine suppliers have won six World Constructors’ Championships and five World Drivers’ Championships in the sport. They have come in and gone out of F1 numerous times, and it’s the turn of the latter yet again. This after Honda confirmed that 2021 is the last season of their current stint with Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn has spoken about the Honda situation in his F1 column. Incidentally, it is Brawn who had taken over the Honda F1 team in 2008, renaming it as Brawn GP. The rookie team shocked the F1 paddock by winning the title in their only season. The engine was supplied by Mercedes, who can count Brawn GP as their forerunners. Brawn expressed sadness at Honda leaving the sport, but at the same time, expressed optimism they will soon be back in the F1 community.

“It is unfortunate Honda are leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2021. It’s the fourth time in my racing career they stepped back and come back again.”

“I’m optimistic when their situation changes and when F1 evolves, we can engage them again as Honda have always been important and welcome members of the F1 community in the past and hopefully for the future.”

Brawn speaks out on the proposed 2026 new Power Unit formula

He also stressed on the need to have a more environment-friendly fuel formula for F1. There are talks of a new Power Unit formula coming in 2026, and Brawn hopes Honda can be a part. It would be interesting to note how Honda responds to these kind words from his well-wisher.

“I hope a new power unit formula which will be introduced no later than 2026 will encourage them to come back again. We’ll also be encouraging them to be part of new FIA working groups, which will recommend what sort of power unit we will adopt in the future. They have been great partners in F1 and I look forward to working with them in the future.”