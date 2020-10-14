Dustin Poirier reflects on the upcoming clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. The fight is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2020.

UFC 254, the marquee event that features an intriguing card and perhaps the most anticipated main event of the recent past, is less than two weeks away. While with each passing day the excitement associated with the Lightweight contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje might be mounting up, the prediction and the strategy game among enthusiasts and analysts is on, and in lines with this Dustin Poirier has also laid out his thoughts on the upcoming fight.

The Diamond has fought both the individuals before, and thus has the experience to put forth an opinion about what may potentially transpire, and hence while speaking to Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout in the recent episode of “The Fight with Teddy Atlas” podcast, the 31-year-old addressed the elephant in the room, i.e., his possible rematch with Conor McGregor and alongside rendered weight on the concerned topic as well.

The Lafayette native is off the idea that Justin Gaethje will possess a fair chance if he could evade and counter Khabib Nurmagomedov’s extraordinary grappling skills.

“It Comes down to execution. If Gaethje can keep his feet in the center of that Octagon and keep his back off of the fence, I think he has the credentials, the experience in wrestling to keep it on the feet and we all know what he does when he’s throwing those overhands and he’s brawling. Anybody can get hit with that. Those are the hard punches. You can’t block all those, the one twos the one two threes, the good technique that’s for me I think that’s easier to deal with than a guy throwing overhands and winging punches. Those angles and timing are different.

“So, it’s going to come down to execution who can execute that game plan. If Khabib can bully him against the fence he’s going to win in that fight. If Gaethje can keep it in the middle of that Octagon I think he’s going to win.”

Wrestler Vs. Wrestler

Dustin Poirier, who fought Gaethje in 2018 and emerged victorious over him, acknowledged The Highlight’s wrestling prowess, and said he would throw the most apt wrestling challenge in front of Khabib.

“As far as wrestling accomplishments, Gaethje is by far a better wrestler than I am on paper. I didn’t wrestle in high school or in college. I am trying to think who else, he’s probably the most decorated wrestler Khabib’s fought, yeah.”

Poirier continued and stated he’s excited for the match up, and expects the fight and the pay-per-view to do really well, and concluded by indirectly giving Khabib the favorite’s tag.

“In wrestling in collegiate wrestling there’s no fence, and that’s where Khabib mauls guys and uses his feet like hands and his balance as so. I’ve never felt anyone like that in training before, the way it could be felt against that fence and we’ll see if Gaethje is prepared for that.”

