Helmut Marko: Super sub Nico Hulkenberg and pal Sergio Perez have been touted as possible replacement to Alex Albon at Red Bull, but Nico seems unconvinced.

After the Aston Martin transfer saga, which ended up with Sergio Perez facing the sack to bring in Sebastian Vettel, the focus has shifted to Red Bull. With Alex Albon massively underperforming, Red Bull’s Driver Development Program head Dr. Helmut Marko has touted free agents Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg as possible replacements.

Will Nico Hulkenberg race for Red Bull next season?

Nico Hulkenberg seems to have a better shot at it, considering Marko had him as a back-up for the Eifel GP in Nurburgring. But the German driver is unconvinced, suggesting numerous factors come into play before a driver is selected. He also expressed frustration at the communication from prospective teams like Red Bull, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

“Sometimes they want you, sometimes they don’t. Basically, a regular seat is my priority.”

Nico won the Driver of the Day Poll at Nurburgring, after finishing in the Top 10, starting from the back of the grid. His performance has certainly impressed teams all across the paddock, but as per him, it’s a case of ‘much ado about nothing’. He called the current situation extremely difficult for a free agent, considering the number of options every team has. This was suggested by Haas boss Gunther Steiner too when asked about F2 driver Callum Illot.

“Unfortunately, it was the same after Silverstone too. Maybe Formula 1 has enough quality drivers and doesn’t need me anymore. I’m still here, but it’s a process that has been going on for a long time. There is an oversupply of drivers. And then there are the drivers who are financially attractive to certain teams.”

