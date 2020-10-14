FEN Vs MOS FantasyTeam Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: A win for Fenerbache sees them march their way into top spot in the points tally.

These might just be early days in the Euroleague 2020-21 but Fenerbache have already done more than enough to lay down a statement of intent. While its not prudent to jump onto a ship so early into the season, the overwhelming manner in which the side has registered its opening couple of wins see them emerge as early contenders for the coveted trophy.

It’s the side’s attack which has in particular made heads turn and seen people stand up and take notice of the side’s calibre. The team has not only been impeccable in attack but more importantly converted its field points with precision to emerge as a ruthless attacking team.

It’s a side CSKA Moscow will be extremely wary of come today. Despite the side winning its first clash of the season the last time around, the team’s defence has continued to perplex its boisterous supporters with the team failing to clampdown on opposition attacks with efficiency.

FEN Vs MOS Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite their wavering defence, CSKA Moscow do stand a chance of pulling off an unlikely win today. The side’s attack took over the last time around to guide the side through to a draining but well deserved 76-72 triumph.

The momentum accrued from that edge of a seat thriller will serve the side fruitfully today but lately not be enough to see them pull off a win.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Antonov, Milutinov and Strelnieks are all out with illnesses at the moment for the visiting team.

Fenerbache

Brown, Vesely, Hamilton, Eddie, Nando

CSKA Moscow

James, Hackett, Ukhov, Hilliard, Clyburn

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Fenerbache Vs CSKA Moscow

Date And Time: 14th October, Wednesday: 11:15pm

Venue: Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul

Best Shooter

Fenerbache

CSKA Moscow

Best Defender

Fenerbache

CSKA Moscow

Bygone Encounter

Anadolu Efes Vs Fenerbache: 71-80

CSKA Moscow Vs Maccabi Aviv: 76-72

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Ali Muhammed will be largely held back today but despite that, we’ll still be indulging in his services today. At a meagre 7.5 credits, he not only helps open up funds to invest in elsewhere but is an assured source of points as well given his ability to backtrack and shoot his offhanded shots.

Shooting Guard

As long as Nando de Colo is plying his trade for Fenerbache, this side can rip even the best of side’s in the league into shreds. The point guard has emerged as one of the most sensational players in the league at the moment, someone who took his side to a win the last time around with a behemoth 20 point, 4 dimes and 7 boards showing.

CSKA Moscow will also find representation in this slot with us venturing in with the pick for Darrun Hillard given the 7 points and 5 rebounds he registered the last time around.

Small Forward

Dyshawn Pierre showed why teams have been so tentative to take him on in the competition. His 9 boards the last time around saw him not only protect his side’s rim but more importantly turnover possession for the club at crucial junctures.

Power Forward

He’s going to be linked alongside Johnny Hamilton who had the four points and four boards apiece in the same contest.

The opposition on the other hand will a duo be inducted in our side for the encounter. Its one which begins with the selection of Tornike Shengelia who won the battle of the boards for his side with ease to end up with a mammoth 12 defensive rebounds.

Joel Bolomboy was more than ready to assist him every step of the way with him pulling off 7 rebounds of his own to break up everything the opposition tried to conjure.

Centre

The 13-10 double-double Jan Vesely registered in his previous appearance sees him wrap up our set of picks for the forthcoming clash.

Star Player

His game winning performance sees Nando be our star player whilst Vesley is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Ali, Hillard, Nando, Pierre, Shengelia, Bolomboy, Hamilton,. Vesley

