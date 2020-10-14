It’s Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, and we’ve got more football ahead, starting with a slate of matchups that start on Sunday.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 6, and good luck!

Studs

QB Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

He had his first three-touchdown game of 2020 against the Saints in Week 4. Now, coming off the bye, he gets a very vulnerable Jaguars pass defense. I expect a really good day.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The yardage hasn’t been there, but he’s made up for it by finding the end zone three times. This week, the yardage will be there against the Bengals, who give up 159 yards on the ground per game.

WRs Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Did you see what the Dolphins did to the Niners last week? Now imagine what Jared Goff will do. That means Woods and Kupp should have themselves a day.

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I like the floor (at least 53 yards in three of his four games and he scored in Week 4). The ceiling could be seen against the Jaguars, who give up the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Duds

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Even if he’s chasing points against the Colts, he’ll have trouble against the Colts’ league-leading pass defense. There are better streaming options out there.

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns have quietly become a good rushing defense. So while you can’t bench Conner, set your expectations lower than usual.

WR Dionate Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The talent is there, he was good for a couple of weeks … but the health problems are not great. Couple that with the emergence of Chase Claypool and I’m sitting him this week.

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Benching him after a breakout against the Niners (five catches, 91 yards)? Here’s my problem: consistency. Will he have a one-catch game or a big breakout? And it’s pretty certain the Dolphins will be running the ball a lot against the Jets. I’d be concerned until we see him string together good games.

Sleepers

QB Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys

With all the big names around him, he should thrive. While I’m not ready to declare him a stud yet, a matchup against a Cardinals team that will put up all kinds of points gives Dalton an opportunity to throw a ton.

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

I said last week that Kenyan Drake would be a stud against the Jets, and for the most part, he was by scoring a touchdown. But his usage in the passing game is out the window, and Edmonds has taken over with 12 targets and 10 receptions in his past two games. That might continue against the Cowboys.

WR Laviska Shenault, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Love the consistent numbers (at least five receptions in each of his last three games) and with D.J. Chark hurt, it could open things up for him against the Lions.

TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

On one hand, if Davante Adams is back, it hurts his value. On the other, the Bucs aren’t great against opposing tight ends. Hmm.