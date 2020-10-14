ENG Vs DEN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: England and Denmark take on each other for the second time in Group 2 of League A.

The last time England and Denmark took on each other in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Denmark walked away from the encounter happier of the two sides. The country managed to curb England from scoring on the day to accrue a crucial point from the 0-0 draw on the day.

And the side went onto better that performance when it squared off against Iceland to register its first win in Group 2 of League A. The 3-0 schooling was an epitome of what Denmark are capable of when functioning at their 100%, a performance bound to make England wary when they meet Denmark at home today.

This is a clash where England will not only be looking to keep their unbeaten record intact but better the attacking performance they dished out when these two sides last went at loggerheads. And with a crucial 2-1 win over Belgium the last time around, the English have the ideal shot in the arm ahead of the day’s impending fixture.

ENG Vs DEN Fantasy Probable Winner

Across the course of the last couple of years, England have turned out to be one of the luckiest sides in the footballing fraternity. Despite being an abject and appalling unit, the side has somehow managed to make up for its shortcomings by huffing and puffing its way to wins.

It managed to do so against Belgium as well despite a languid display and we envision them having enough in the tank today as well to clock a win against Denmark.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ben, Raheem and Dier are all out with injuries for England.

England

Pickford, Dier, Coady, Maguire, James, Rice, Henderson, Maitland-Niles, Sancho, Kane, Rashford

Denmark

Schmeichel, Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Skov, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Dolberg

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: England Vs Netherlands Group 2

Date And Time: 15th October, Thursday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

England



Denmark

Bygone Encounter

England Vs Belgium: 2-1

Iceland Vs Denmark: 0-3

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

After being bundled for two goals in their tournament opener, Denmark were quick to turn back and address their defensive issues. And the side’s decision has paid off with the team pulling off two cleansheets on the bounce ever since with goal-keeper Kasper Schmeichel pulling off a solid amount of saves.

Defenders

The goal they conceded to Belgium the last time around was the first time England allowed their goal to breached in the group. The side had kept two cleansheets on the spin prior to that and with just the one goal allowed in three contests, the country continues to remain the most lethal backline in Group 2.

With Denmark needing three encounters to break their lull of going without a goal, England will be fanciful of their chances of a cleansheet today. They managed to pull one off the last time these two met and look good for another today to see us immerse in a triad from the side.

We begin with the selection of Reece James who is all set to get an outing for the side today given the string of injuries to the side’s defence. Conor Coady scored earlier last week on his debut for the side to see him enter our fray as well along with Harry Maguire.

The one pick from Denmark for us as well with his assist seeing Robert Skov earn a place in our side.

Midfielders

Southgate has been besmirched for his over reliance on Mason Mount but the English manager has kept persisting with the Chelsea middle. And his decision finally came good the last time around with Mount scoring his country’s second against Belgium to assure the side of the two points on the day.

Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice have formed a solid partnership in midfield for the side. Not only have they kept the ball moving quickly and ensured play hasn’t stopped, the two have also moved in tandem to break attacking plays.

Cristian Eriksen scored for Denmark against Iceland to see him be our pick from the side along with Pierre Hojbjerg who assisted in the same contest.

Strikers

Harry Kane’s request to leave international duty was declined by England. He’s considered as the mainstay of his side’s attack and after a rest the last time around, the England captain is set to return to the fold of the team today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kane’s sensational club form sees him captain our side while Coady is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, James, Coady, Harry, Skov, Jordan, Rice, Mount, Eriksen, Pierre, Kane

