The Philadelphia Eagles are reopening the doors to Lincoln Financial Field. The team announced on Tuesday that they will welcome up to 7,500 people into home games for the remainder of the season. The capacity limit includes all players, coaches, team employees, stadium personnel and media, as well as fans in attendance.

The first game with fans will be against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Here’s what the Eagles wrote about the decision, via the team website:

“Under the guidelines set forth by the National Football League and public health experts, and with the approval of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles have finalized plans that will lead to a limited capacity of fans returning to Lincoln Financial Field, starting this Sunday.”

President Don Smolenski said they have worked closely with state and local officials, public health experts and the NFL in order to make this happen.

“After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday,” he said. “On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months.”

Smolenski added that adjustments could be made to the plan at any time. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season and any remaining ticket will go on sale to the general public.

The Eagles, like other teams in the NFL that are allowing fans to attend games, have new safety protocols in place.They announced that “a mask policy, social distancing, seating pods and mobile ticketing, contactless parking and gate entry, cashless concessions and a fan health promise” will all be in place to create a safe environment.

The Eagles join the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in allowing fans at games.