DOTA 2 11,000 MMR CLUB: EG’S Cr1t becomes first support player to cross 11,000 MMR. Finally, we have a support player crossing 11,000 MMR & it is EG’s Cr1t. Read more to find out when he achieved this & some interesting insights about why this is a great feat.

Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen is one of the best position 4 players in Dota 2 across all regions. Although he played a lot of core heroes in the last month to achieve this feat, he is the first professional support player to crack the 11,000 MMR list.

At the end, he broke through with heroes like Troll Warlord, Pangolier & game-changing supports like Phoenix & Tusk.

Made it! Feels pretty good to reach a goal like this, a month and a half of effort towards this. pic.twitter.com/Yx1AkbnpDb — Cr1t- (@Cr1tdota) October 13, 2020

Cr1t is the 6th player in professional Dota 2 to cross the mark of 11,000 MMR. It is also interesting to note that he is the first person from Europe region. Everyone else on the 11,000 MMR list is from SEA or CIS region.

His teammate Azel “Abed” Yusop is the very first person who every achieved the feat of crossing 11,000 MMR.

Players who have crossed 11,000 MMR: