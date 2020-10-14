Dignitas have announced the signing of Swedish player HEAP and the new Swede-Norwegian roster will make their debut at Flashpoint 2.

It comes as no shock, as multiple reports suggested the signing of the young player from Sweden.

The final secret weapon for #DignitasVIE. Welcome 🇸🇪 @HEAPCSGO! #DIGWIN! You’ll get to know HEAP in the upcoming Off the Record episode, premiering next week on https://t.co/yqw856710n! pic.twitter.com/6ExmzjZXE6 — Dignitas (@dignitas) October 13, 2020

The signing came at time when the whole DIG CS:GO unit is getting renovated with new talent and management.

First they benched Exist and GeT_RiGhT in mid September.

Later Fifflaren the team’s coach switched to VP of eSports for DIG and analyst vENdetta took over the reign’s.

Friberg was announced as the new IGL of the team.

Also few days back H4RR3 was signed from Nordavind who will reunite with Hallzerk.

And now the signing of HEAP will finish the revamp process.

The team will also hope to finish 2020 on a high note at Flashpoint 2.

Getting this opportunity by @Dignitas and the team is beyond reality. I am truly grateful to be a part of the team and will do everything in my power to show you all what we are capable off. #DIGWIN https://t.co/jsxFyXD9mv — Ludvig Alonso (@HEAPCSGO) October 13, 2020

New player HEAP will be largely inexperienced compared to his teammates and has only played 18 featured matches as recorded by HLTV.

He featured in 2 seasons of King of Nordic tournaments in 2018 and also qualifiers for EsportsAdviser.

He also had a short stint with Begrip where the team was released back in July.

HEAP can show what he is made of when the team makes its debut on November 9 for Flashpoint 2.

The team will also hope for a better season this time around finishing 10th in the last season at the million dollar event.

Dignitas Roster:

Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg

Håkon “⁠hallzerk⁠” Fjærli

Adam “⁠friberg⁠” Friberg

Haris “⁠H4RR3⁠” Hadzic

Ludvig “⁠HEAP⁠” Alonso

Halvor “⁠vENdetta⁠” Gulestøl (coach)

Richard “⁠Xizt⁠” Landström (benched)

Christopher “⁠GeT_RiGhT⁠” Alesund (benched)