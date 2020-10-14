Derrick Henry Josh Norman stiff-arm memes are here (News)

You knew it was going to happen as soon as Derrick Henry stiff-armed Buffalo Bills conerback Josh Norman to the ground on Tuesday night: it was going to become a meme.

That’s exactly what happened. Some of them simply take the amazing moment courtesy of the gargantuan Tennessee Titans running back tossing aside the vet with ease and attaching labels.

But the best ones are of Norman in mid-air, Photoshopped and turned into hilarious photos. We’ll try to give you some of both down below.

Here’s a sampling of what’s been done after the Titans’ Week 6 victory on Tuesday night:

Too good.