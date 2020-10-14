DC vs RR Man of the Match: The overseas fast bowler from Delhi Capitals was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Dubai.

During the 30th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs to register their sixth IPL 2020 victory.

While Capitals have once again risen to the top of the points table, Royals continue to be at the penultimate position with five losses out of their eight IPL 2020 matches so far.

Chasing a 162-run target at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight, Rajasthan failed to capitalize on their brisk start as they were eventually restricted to 148/8 in 20 overs.

With each of their five bowlers being among the wickets, Capitals’ bowling unit joined hands when it mattered the most whilst defending a total which had it in it to be chased.

DC’s overseas fast bowler pair of Kagiso Rababa and Anrich Nortje stood tall on their potential by giving away just seven runs in the 18th and 19th over to ensure that debutant pacer Tushar Deshpande had enough runs to play with.

Nortje, who gave away 33 runs in his four overs which included the wickets of Jos Buttler (22) and Robin Uthappa (32), was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for bowling at an express pace effectively.

Congrats to @DelhiCapitals again. They are a formidable team. That was some of the most exciting fast bowling on show in one game. Nortje, Archer, Rabada and don’t forget Tushar Deshpande were brilliant. Oh and Ravi Ashwin to very good👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 14, 2020

“No idea I bowled at 156ks tonight but good to hear it. Been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results. [Jos] Buttler played them really well. Maybe I was a touch too full. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. Maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery.

“Stuck to my strength and paid off. Didn’t expect the second ramp. We’ve got a good coach in Ryan [Harris]. Lovely working with KG [Kagiso Rabada]. Tushar [Deshpande] has been working in the nets. Enjoying my experience with them. Doesn’t look like it but it’s nerve-wracking,” Nortje said during the post-match presentation ceremony.