Brian Windhorst shares his opinions on how/why the Dallas Mavericks may be the fore-runners for Giannis next year.

Giannis enters free agency next season, but that doesn’t mean the speculations about where he will go would wait too. There were speculations about Giannis requesting a trade and moving away this offseason, but Giannis shut them down.

Since then, the two time MVP’s future is talked about only past the 2020-21 season. Brian Windhorst, a reporter for Dallasbasketball.com shares his thoughts on why Dallas might be a top destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo next season.

“The Dallas Mavericks are going to be at the head of the line in pursuing Giannis. They want to have a third star. They want to keep their books clear for 2021, I wouldn’t expect them to add any major free agents this year. They’re going to wait.” Windhorst reported

Dallas Mavericks have two genuine All-Stars in Luka Doncic and Kritaps Porzingis with them. If the Milwaukee Bucks cannot quench Giannis’ thirst for a ring, the Mavericks don’t seem too bad there. The big 3 formed in Mavs would continue to dominate the league, provided they stay healthy.

Dallas has a familiarity factor for Giannis

Back in 2013, before the Bucks drafted Giannis, Dallas seemed like the fore-runner for doing so. Even when people did not know much about Giannis, Dallas execs Donnie Nelson and Tony Ronzone got close with the Antetokounmpos. They’re still close and keep in contact.

The Dallas front office has been known to have good talent scouting in Europe, and the execs make sure they can seal the deal with their talents.

While Milwaukee maybe home for Giannis and family, but Dallas can be their home as well. Having good relations with the executives is something that goes a long way for any NBA player.

The trio of Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo could complement each other brilliantly. While all three have ‘size’ on their side, their differing styles of play mean that the Mavericks could have someone to shoot from the arc, someone to drive to the rim at will and someone who can post up and knock down shots from inside the paint.

Money is no issue for the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have no issue with their cap as of now, and they will try to keep it that way till the next offseason. That means the Mavs would not sign any flashy big name this offseason and might just go for role players.

They would hope that their sacrifice this offseason pays off in the next one and they end up landing the 2-time MVP.