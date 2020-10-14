Copenhagen Flames have announced the signing of AWPer Nicoodoz from Singularity.

An official transfer has been agreed between the two Danish orgs of Copenhagen Flames and Singularity.

The move came about due to the departure of mertz and maNkz to x6tence in early October.

It’s official! We’re happy to welcome Nico @nicoodoz Tamjidi to our CS:GO roster and we’re excited to see his talent shine on the server. 🔥🔥 Read more: https://t.co/FYFCTiGgjf#BringTheFlames #TeamRazer — Copenhagen Flames (@CPHFlames) October 14, 2020

This resulted the team to have only 3 players left.

He also became the IGL as well as did the AWPing duties for Singularity.

Nicoodoz will only the AWPer in the team, while Copenhagen Flames are still on the look out for an experienced IGL to fill the last spot.

Copenhagen Flames Director of eSports, Daniel Vorborg said that they have secured the services of the AWPer.

With a chapter ending, a new begins.

Extremely grateful for being able to join @CPHFlames 🔥 Can’t wait to start grinding!!#BringTheFlames 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/FGouBqSNww — nicoodoz 🌹 (@nicoodoz) October 14, 2020

He believes he can be a good addition to the team and believes in the talent he possesses.

He hopes he can live to the expectation of the team.

Today we part ways with our young prodigy @nicoodoz as he’s been transferred to our good friends at @CPHFlames. Read: https://t.co/AsjBEAQ4S8#SNGARMY pic.twitter.com/i39COL5ftf — Team Singularity (@SNG_Esports) October 14, 2020

Nicoodoz has already started playing with the team at Elgiganten Ligaen Season 15 during the negotiation of the transfer.

zyp is currently standing-in for the team until they find their 5th at the the Betway Nine to Five 5 Dawn qualifier.

Copenhagen Flames Roster:

Sebastian “⁠Basso⁠” Aagaard

Jakob “⁠jabbi⁠” Nygaard

Jakob “⁠Daffu⁠” Schildt

Nico “⁠nicoodoz⁠” Tamjidi

Mads “⁠zyp⁠” Hermansen (stand-in)