BLR vs KXIP Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab – 15 October 2020 (Sharjah). Two teams with diverse seasons till now in the tournament are up against each in this all-important game for Punjab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been playing really well and have won five of their seven games in the tournament so far. The bowling has been performing brilliantly after the arrival of Chris Morris and players like Chahal & Sundar have also boosted their game. The batsmen of this side are in a top-notch form as well. This RCB side looks like one of the most stable sides in their history.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have lost six of their seven games so far in the tournament and are in a state of worry. The team needs to win a minimum of six games from now on and this seems really tough for them. Chris Gayle will definitely feature in this game and the team will expect him to blast from the first ball. This is going to the most important game of the Punjab team till now in the tournament.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been a batting paradise with the average 1st innings score being 210 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 6; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Isuru Udana

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Washington Sundar.

BLR vs KXIP Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10), KL Rahul (Price 11), and Nicholas Pooran (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament and has scored 387 runs at an average of 64.50 whereas AB is in a wonderful form as well and played an illustrious knock on this very ground in the last game. Pooran, on the other hand, has played some really good cameos for the side and will certainly enjoy batting on this smaller ground. All three of them can turn the game on their own head.

BLR vs KXIP Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has certainly found his lost mojo in the tournament and is in a wonderful form at the moment. He is scoring at an average of 64 this season and just cannot be dropped whereas Devdutt has impressed everyone with his stroke playing this season and has already scored three half-centuries in the tournament. Both of them are certainly looking in good touch.

Chris Gayle (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Kings XI Punjab. Gayle will make his IPL 2020 debut in this game and he would be eager to make his mark. The smaller boundaries would certainly be tempting for the “Universe Boss” and if the Gayle-Storm arrives in Sharjah then we are in for a treat.

BLR vs KXIP Team All-Rounders

Washington Sundar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sundar has been bowling fantastically for his side and has picked four wickets in the last couple of games whereas his economy has been excellent as well.

BLR vs KXIP Team Bowlers

Isuru Udana (Price 8.5) and Navdeep Saini (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Udana has bowled really well in the tournament so far and has picked seven wickets in the tournament whereas Saini has bowled really well but has not picked a lot of wickets. Both of them are bowling really well in the tournament so far.

Arshdeep Singh (Price 8) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Arshdeep has been terrific for the side and has picked four wickets in just a couple of games he has played. He is bowling brilliantly at the death whereas Bishnoi is the leader of the spin-bowling for his side and has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are bowling really well.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

