The Atlanta Braves entered Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NLCS looking to get off to a big start while trying to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Then they went out in the top of the first inning and gave up a record 11 runs to the Dodgers.

Not great, Atlanta!

It was an absolutely UGLY start for the Braves and a very fun one for the Dodgers and their fans who know too well how stressful and disappointing the playoffs can be.

The Dodgers hit three home runs in the inning, including back-to-back shots as well as a grand slam by Max Muncy.

The Braves now own some more really bad MLB history (and the Dodgers own some great history), as they gave up the most runs in one inning in postseason history:

But Atlanta is used to it:

And there was even MORE history made:

The Braves then gave up a solo home run to Cody Bellinger to start the second inning to make it 12-0.

