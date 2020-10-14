With the game being released in less than a month on 10th November 2020, the minimum PC requirements were released. The game is fairly easy to run and will do so on most PCs albeit at 30 FPS in some cases.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Requirements?

Here are the minimum PC requirements needed to run the game at 1080p and 30 FPS:

GPU: AMD R9 380 or NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 960 both with a VRAM of 4 GB. CPU: AMD RYZEN 3 1200 or INTEL i5-4460 both with an average clock speed of 3.1 GHz and 3.2 GHz respectively. RAM: 8 GB (Dual Channel Mode) Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit only) Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Here are the minimum PC requirements to run the game at 4K (2160p) and 60 FPS or the game’s highest configuration:

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080 both with a VRAM of 8 GB. CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 3700X or INTEL i7-9700K both with an average clock speed of 3.6 GHz. RAM: 16 GB (Dual Channel Mode) Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit only) Storage: 50 GB SSD

Judging from the spec sheet provided, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will allow you to run it on high settings with the following PC specs:

a RAM of 8 GB (in dual channel mode)

a graphics card better than or equal to the GTX 1080 (you could try for a 2060 Super instead)

a CPU greater than the AMD Ryzen 7 1700(running at 3.1 GHz) or an Intel i7-6700(running at 3.4 GHz). In this case, the AMD chip is recommended because of better core and thread count as well as better benchmark scores. Not to mention the AMD chip is a little more than half the price of the Intel chip.

the rest of the requirements are the same as the other settings.

To know more about the PC spec requirements, click here.