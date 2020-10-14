The Atlanta Braves, leading 2-0 in the series, will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday evening. Atlanta nearly blew a substantial lead in Game 2 before holding on for an 8-7 victory. Kyle Wright takes the ball for the Braves in Game 3, with the Dodgers leaning on Julio Urias as the team’s starting pitcher.

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET in Arlington. William Hill lists the Dodgers as -180 money line favorites, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Braves vs. Dodgers odds. Before making any Dodgers vs. Braves picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Braves vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -180, Braves +165

Braves vs. Dodgers over-under: 9.5 runs

Braves vs. Dodgers spread: Dodgers -1.5

ATL: The Braves are 7-0 in the playoffs

LAD: The Dodgers are 9-2 in the last 11 games

Why you should back the Braves

Though Atlanta’s incredible pitching streak came crashing down in the latter stages of Game 2, the Braves managed to win anyway, based in large part on a quality offense. Atlanta led MLB in on-base percentage (.349) during the regular season, and the Braves also led in doubles (130) while tying with the Dodgers for the MLB lead in slugging percentage (.483). Atlanta is a patient team, ranking in the top 10 of the league in walk rate (10.2 percent), and the Braves also have big-time power, ranking second in home runs (103) and runs scored (348) during the regular season.

Atlanta’s bullpen is also a strength, even with a hiccup in Game 2, and the Braves ranked fourth in baseball with a 3.50 bullpen ERA this season. At the outset on Wednesday, the Braves will lean on Wright, a 25-year-old right-hander who tossed six shutout innings in his first playoff start. While Wright’s season-long numbers leave something to be desired, he is a former top-five pick with high-end stuff, and Wright finished the regular season with a 1.38 ERA in his final two starts.

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers had a rotation setback with Clayton Kershaw being scratched in Game 2, but Los Angeles has immense depth and that is on display with Urias for Game 3. The 24-year-old left-hander has a career 3.20 ERA across multiple seasons and, in 2020, Urias posted a very strong 3.27 ERA in 55 innings. In the playoffs, Urias has been lights-out, navigating eight scoreless innings, and he has 11 strikeouts against only one walk.

Offensively, Los Angeles should always be confident after leading Major League Baseball in home runs during the 2020 campaign. The Dodgers also led the league in runs scored (349) and, with a .483 slugging percentage that also tied for the best in baseball, Los Angeles is a gauntlet for any opposing pitcher to navigate.

How to make Dodgers vs. Braves picks

