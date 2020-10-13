While the entire regular season was played in empty ballparks, the National League Championship Series has been played in front of limited attendance at Globe Life Field in Arlington. And MLB plans to have the same setup for the World Series.

The American League Championship Series in San Diego, though, has remained behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions in California.

But if it were up to Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, baseball would continue to be played in empty stadiums.

He’s not missing fans that much at all, it turns out.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Game 3 of the ALCS, Greinke explained that he has preferred playing without fans because he doesn’t have to deal with people talking to him.

He said via ESPN’s Pedro Gomez:

“For me, it’s nice not having fans in the stands. Because there’s no one trying to talk to you and ask for autographs and wanting to take pictures and all that stuff. I don’t like any of that stuff.”

Sure, some people may find those comments harsh, but Greinke is known for his brutal honesty. He was never going to sugarcoat his answer to that question — that’s just not who Greinke is.

There’s nothing wrong with that either. Never change, Zack.