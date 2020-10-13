By winning title #4, LeBron James has made his case for the GOAT even stronger and has now commented on if he has surpassed Michael Jordan.

LeBron James just wrapped up his 17th NBA season, winning his 4th NBA title. At 35 years of age, James still remains one of the best players in the NBA today.

With LeBron winning his 4th Bill Russell trophy yesterday, along with his 4th ring, it sparked up the GOAT debate all over again, and why wouldn’t it.

LeBron has had a decorated career. 17 seasons in the NBA, 16x All-Star selections, 16x All NBA team selections, 10x NBA Finals appearance, 4x NBA MVP, 4x NBA Finals MVP, and 4x NBA Champ.

After winning the title last night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in conversation with Rachel Nichols. It was then when LeBron gave his thoughts on the GOAT debate and his love for Micheal Jordan.

“So, ya’ll can do the debates. Ya’ll can figure that out.”: LeBron James

LeBron James shared his views on the GOAT debate with Rachel Nicholas yesterday. He also went on to express his love and respect for MJ.

“That’s not for me to question or wonder or debate. For me personally, I have a way that I play the game. I have a way that I lead. I have a way that I challenge my guys and myself…we call it barbershop talk,” LeBron James said of the GOAT talks with Michael Jordan.

“You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan. I wear No. 23 because of Michael Jordan. When I first got my first pair of Jordans, you couldn’t tell me nothin’. So, ya’ll can do the debates. Ya’ll can figure that out.” he added.

This statement clearly shows the admiration LeBron has for Michael Jordan. The two elite players are the only ones with 4 or more NBA titles, to compliment their 4 or more NBA Finals MVP trophies.

With LeBron still having some years up his sleeve, he could match or overtake Michael Jordan in the NBA titles category.

The debate for who is the greatest of all time would not slow down for quite some time to come, but we all should focus on enjoying the once in a generation athlete that LeBron James is.