WWE Draft 2020 Live Updates: Monday night Raw will witness the conclusion of this year’s WWE Draft. Find out which WWE superstar got picked by Raw and by Smack Down.

After the successful culmination of Day 1 of the WWE Draft 2020, where 20 superstars were made aware about their ultimate destination, it’s the time for the remaining to get drafted. Today on Raw, likes of Randy Orton, Shaemus, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Smack Down’s women champion Bayley, along with several others will be eligible to get drafted.

WWE Draft 2020: Results (Stay Tuned)

Round 1

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt- Raw (Brand Switch)

Smack Down Women’s Champion- Bayley (No Change)

Randy Orton- Raw (No Change)

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)- Smack Down (Brand Switch)

Charlotte Flair- Raw (No Change)

Round 2

Braun Strowman- Raw (Brand Switch)

Daniel Bryan- Smack Down (No Change)

Matt Riddle- Raw (Brand Switch)

Kevin Owens- Smack Down (No Change)

Jeff Hardy- Raw (Brand Switch)

Round 3

The Retribution- Raw (First Draft)

Lars Sullivan- Smack Down (First Draft After Coming Back From Injury)

Keith Lee- Raw (No Change)

King Corbin- Smack Down (No Change)

Alexa Bliss- Raw (Brand Switch)

Round 4

Elias- Raw (Brand Switch)

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn- Smack Down (No Change)

Lacey Evans- Raw (Brand Switch)

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura- Smack Down (No Change)

Shaemus- Raw (Brand Switch)

Round 5- Next up