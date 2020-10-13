The former Lakers’ big DeMarcus Cousins is eligible for a ring with the Lakers, but will the LA franchise be giving it to him?

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the most dominating big men in the league in the last decade. He looked like he would rise to the top and become one of the league’s top players, before he was hit with injuries.

DeMarcus Cousins forced his way out of Sac town and was traded to the Pelicans, just after the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans. The duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins wreaked havoc and made them into a contender. The 2017-18 Pelicans looked like a competitive side, till DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

After that, the big took his talents to the Bay and joined the Warriors. He recovered from his Achilles injury just in time for the playoffs, but he tore his quad, leaving him sidelined again.

Cousins then joined his former teammate Anthony Davis in LA as he was signed by the Lakers as well. Unfortunately, the injuries followed him here as well. DeMarcus tore his ACL before he could play even a single game for the Lakers. Eventually, he was waived off before the Bubble began, to make space for Markieff Morris.

Will DeMarcus Cousins receive a ring from the Lakers?

After winning his first ring, Anthony Davis did not forget about his friend. The two have quite some history. They both played together at Kentucky, and then again in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis FaceTimed his ex-teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, in championship locker room tonight. Cousins is eligible for a Lakers ring. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

The question about Cousins receiving a ring is totally upto the Lakers. They might give it to him, considering how they waived him off to make space for Morris. They might not do so, considering he did not don the Lakers’ uniform even a single time.

If the Lakers do decide to give the ring, that would make 4 Kentucky Wildcats winning a ring this season – Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins and head coach Frank Vogel.