Speaking on his ‘No Chill’ podcast during the previous offseason, Gilbert Arenas had questioned people on what basis they were ruling LeBron James and Anthony Davis out.

Arenas is one of the most astute basketball minds hosting podcasts today. The No Chill podcast often features him breaking down teams and players in a manner that few, if any other basketball analysts are doing.

Arenas also often features current and former NBA players on his platform to bring in insights. The likes of Lou Williams and Kevin Durant, among others, have been on his show.

‘Who’s going to stop them’: Gilbert Arenas’ warning about LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The former Wizards and Warriors combo guard predicted that NBA teams would have sleepless nights trying to contain LeBron and AD.

He quoted how Davis’s impact was only being reined in by his coach, and how there’s still nobody in the league to slow LeBron down.

“You’ve got them both sitting on the court, at 6’10” and 6’11”. I don’t know what else everyone is pretending they’re looking at, but I don’t know who’s actually going to stop them.” Arenas had said on his podcast

The only thing that stopped AD last year was the coach. The only thing that stopped LeBron last year was basically nothing.”

Arenas’ predictions came true as we’ve all seen. The duo combined to average over 55 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists per game as they romped through all competition. The Lakers’ postseason record of 16-5 is among the most impressive this century.

James in particular was as unstoppable as ever on offense. With Davis patrolling the interior and altering shots, James led the Lakers’ transition attempts.

The shooters on the team got open look after open look, and when they were truly on, it was just curtains for their opponents.