Dak Prescott’s injury will impact the quarterback’s negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. But it’s not exactly clear how — yet.

There was already a fair amount of uncertainty, even when Prescott was healthy and leading the NFL in passing yards and completions. With the injury, there’s only going to be more leveraging and more uncertainty, even if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is saying all the right things,

“We have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team,” Jones said in a lengthy postgame statement on Sunday.

But Jones must have some sort of doubt. Otherwise it would not have taken so long to pay Prescott like the leader — and star — that he’s been for years.

Because Prescott’s leg injury is season-ending and he’s playing on the franchise tag this season, the Cowboys will have to take action to actually have Prescott return. His initial prognosis has him recovering in 4 to 6 months, in time to re-join the team for training camp next year.

Here’s what could take place in the coming months as Dallas and Dak decide what’s next.

1

The Cowboys can place the franchise tag on Prescott (again)



(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

This is a simple solution that brings several complications. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott in 2020 at $31.4 million, which is why Dallas fans were furious with Jones after the quarterback’s injury. Injuries are never good, but they’re particularly rough on players who were seeking long-term financial security before getting forced to play on the franchise tag.

That said, Prescott’s actual cash earnings from the franchise tag are substantial. If he’s hit with the franchise tag again, he’d make $37.7 million in 2021 (CBA rules state he’s due to make 120 percent of his previous salary after being tagged a second time.)

The one oddity for the Cowboys (and the whole NFL) in 2021 is that the salary cap is likely to shrink because of the pandemic. Prescott would go from using 14.4% of Dallas’ cap space in 2020 to 18.9% in 2021, as noted by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Much like we saw with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who the Washington Football Team tagged two years in a row, the franchise tag can be the best option for two parties that simply can’t meet in the middle. That said, it doesn’t exactly breed the most friendly working environment — again, like we saw with Cousins, who left Washington once he could.

2

The Cowboys could iron out a long-term extension



The Cowboys could take this opportunity to leverage Prescott into taking a long-term deal. Because Prescott’s future looks uncertain, he could take an offer he wouldn’t have taken before the injury. As much as it’s likely Prescott will return, it is unclear how quickly — if ever — he’ll return to form. That’s just the nature of major injuries like this one.

But Prescott has bet on himself to this point. His surgery went well. He seems likely to make a full recovery, even if it takes him significant time. It seems unlikely he’d give up and take less than he thinks he deserves at a low point in his career.

Beside that, he has, according to reports, been pushing Dallas for a short-term deal so that he can hit full free agency in three or four years. He seems inclined to get to a point where he can explore his options and benefit from an open-market bidding war.

3

The Cowboys could let Prescott hit free agency, kinda



The Cowboys could elect to use the franchise tag — but the non-exclusive version of it. That would allow Prescott’s agent to solicit offers from other teams — but give Dallas the chance to match. If the Cowboys opted not to match, they’d receive two first-round picks from the team that did sign Dak.

The 2021 offseason may be the best year for the Cowboys to try this approach. As mentioned, the salary cap is likely to shrink. With so many teams over the cap, some of the interested franchises would have to get creative to give Prescott a deal he truly wants to sign. The teams might have to backload the contract with guaranteed salary (putting big money into the later years in the deal), rather than reward him with a huge signing bonus (which gets pro-rated over the life of the contract). That would defer the weight of the contract into years when the salary cap won’t get impacted by the pandemic.

The problem for Dallas and the good news for Prescott is that he’s a really, really good quarterback. Teams tend to do just about anything and everything to get a player like Prescott in the building. So even in a down year for the cap, there will be suitors who throw big sums of money at Prescott, even if the contract isn’t structured exactly like the quarterback wants. That would allow the Cowboys to decide whether they actually want to pay Prescott market value — or would prefer two first-round picks as compensation.

4

What’s most likely to happen?



The Cowboys will probably place the franchise tag (the exclusive variety) on Prescott one more time. It will cost them a huge portion of their cap space. But it limits the amount of risk they take on an injured player — if Dallas has inexplicably been reluctant to sign Dak to a long-term extension at this point, the decision-makers will almost certainly deem it unwise to do so after an injury. And it prevents Prescott from seeing that the grass is actually greener ($$) on the other side by entering free agency.

Unfortunately for Prescott, that means he’ll have few choices. He can sign the franchise tag or hold out — which is what Le’Veon Bell did in 2018, the second year the Steelers tagged him. Bell sat out that entire year and the Steelers opted not to tag him the next season; a third consecutive tag pays a player 144 percent of his previous salary, or about $54 million in Prescott’s case.

It feels unlikely that Dallas would want him back at any price if he opted to sit out a year, but they have the ability to restrict his movement. That’s leverage — and leverage is what negotiations are all about.