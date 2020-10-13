Ever the LeBron stan and MJ detractor, Nick Wright seemed ready to wage war this morning. The way he tore into Jordan’s legacy was truly a sight to behold.

Nick Wright has seemingly never tired of putting LeBron on a pedestal. Although there’s an infamous tweet of the man claiming LeBron was better than Kevin Durant in 2010, he has backtracked on it ever since.

Also Read: Luka Doncic come over to the Lakers!’: Magic Johnson recruits Mavericks star for post LeBron James era in LA

These days, not a moment passes by on sports talk shows that the GOAT debate isn’t reignited by talking heads.

Nick Wright talks about Michael Jordan’s failings and career without proper nuance or context

While it wasn’t the first time Wright raised those points trashing Jordan, it’s the intensity with which he tore into it this time that stands out.

He had 3 guests on his show, but he didn’t allow any of them to intervene his tirade. Wright brought up how Jordan couldn’t beat Larry Bird in the playoffs, amongst other things.

He pointed out his first round playoff losses and how without Pippen he couldn’t really achieve much

Also Read: ‘Giannis had a better postseason than Jimmy Butler?’: Nick Wright mocks Lakers’ LeBron James’ haters for NBA Finals losses hate

I didn’t want to have to do this, but my colleagues have left me no choice. I present, “What the Media Doesn’t Want You to Know about Michael Jordan.” pic.twitter.com/VrxdLYj53O — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 13, 2020

When Wright first declared LeBron to be better than MJ in late 2017 on FS1 Undisputed, he was met with puzzled reactions by most viewers.

He has, since that time, added more and more fuel to the fire by repeatedly diminishing Michael Jordan’s accomplishments.

Not only is Wright factually incorrect on a number of occasions during his rant, he cherrypicks stats the exact same way he denounces Chris Broussard for doing so.

In his haste for ratings and clicks on social media, the man has quite clearly fudged facts and realities. Perhaps its time people moved on to watching better scripted talk shows, after all.