Never one to be satisfied with his laurels, James said there’s more work to do to Anthony Davis during their locker room celebrations last night.

The LeBron-AD double whammy was way too much for any team they faced to handle this postseason. The duo averaged a combined 55 points, 21 rebounds and 13 assists through this year’s playoffs.

AD’s field goal percentage of 57.1% is by far the highest mark of his career. He was also borderline elite from 3-point territory, making over 38% of his attempts.

LeBron reminds Anthony Davis of the rest of the championships they’re slated to win

Having won 4 championship rings and 4 Finals MVP trophies, LeBron is no stranger to postseason success. He’s now got the second highest number of Finals MVP titles, next only to the guy whose shadow he’s chasing.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the 1st pair of teammates to average 25 PPG on 50% FG in the same postseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/kz391MLhBM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 12, 2020

Despite being 35 and going on 36, LeBron looks sprier than most youngsters coming into the league. It’s no surprise that he wants to win more trophies down the line. He told AD as much.

“We’ve got more work to do” – these were the words Chris Haynes reported the duo to have spoken to each other. Given Haynes’s proximity to Klutch Sports and LeBron James, this seems to be in line with what they want the public to hear.

Re-signing with the Lakers would enable AD to take over the reins of a championship caliber team from LeBron over the course of time. Barring a bad game 3, AD had a monster Finals outing himself.

He would have been a Finals MVP in most other series given his performances on the defensive end. AD was in fact the more dominant player of the duo in all 3 earlier rounds.

It makes sense that they are looking to a future studded with more rings.