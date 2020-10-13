VALORANT SERVER: Riot Games will add Indian Server for Valorant along with Middle East in Act 3 update. The Middle-East servers will be going live along with Act 3. Read below for details regarding the servers added by Riot Games & all updates about Valorant’s Act 3, which drops today.

Indian players will definitely not be disappointed by Valorant’s Act 3 update. Initially, Valorant’s announcement said only the middle-east server will go live with the new update. But, there were hints that Indian Servers were also being tested out. Now, it is confirm that India will get a server along with this update.

The details of the India server was on Valorant’s official sub-Reddit. One of the moderators, ‘ZealousApathy’ replied to a question about Pings in Bahrain. He said that the Indian servers will be online the same time as Bahrain, but the Indian server will be in the Asia Pacific shard.

Valorant Act 3 update

The new servers will keep players in both middle-east & India pretty happy. Connectivity issues have been plaguing Valorant players, especially in the Asia Pacific & Middle-East.

The ping goes down & the connection stays up. Dedicated servers come to the Middle East tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8pvan7nK2A — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 12, 2020

There are a slew of new features & also a new agent coming with the Act 3 update. We have already got a sneak peak into the new agent. She is name Skye & is Australian. Here are her abilities:

An AoE heal for allies which will not apply to herself

A remote-control drone to gain vision and damage/stun enemies.

A bird which can scout out areas and detonate at will to flash enemies looking at it.

An Ultimate which will send out three wolves to hunt down enemies, stunning them on impact.

The pack’s got your back. Show off Skye’s skills when the new Agent drops on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/mbmUjIqrEq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 9, 2020

The new map, which will also be added late this month will be a snow-theme map & it will be located on a shipping yard. It will also feature ziplines, which will enable heroes to move much faster.