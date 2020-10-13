The countdown to Qatar 2022 is on! The World Cup Qualifiers are here and we have five matches in store for soccer fans tonight. FIFA has put together an 18-match schedule to determine the teams that will qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Bolivia.

Chile vs. Colombia

When: Tuesday, October 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: exclusively on Fanatiz

Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Live Stream: Fanatiz Spanish (stream now)

Chile possible starting lineup:Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Francisco Sierralta, Enzo Roco, Alfonso Parot; Rodrigo Echeverría, Arturo Vidal, Charles Ará

Colombia possible starting lineup: David Ospina; Stefan Medina; Davinson Sanchez; Yerry Mina; Johan Mojica; Matheus Uribe; Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz; Radamel Falcao; Juan Cuadrado.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Bolivia vs. Argentina 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Uruguay 5 p.m. ET

Peru vs. Brazil 8 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Colombia 8:30 p.m. ET

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

This game will be exclusively on PPV and Fanatiz. You can watch all of the World Cup Qualifying matches.

This match will be exclusively on Fanatiz, which is available in the US and Puerto Rico.

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Chile (+210) vs. Colombia (+145)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.