The Braves were able to take Game 1 last night against the Dodgers by the score of 5-1. Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the best-of-seven NLCS on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers had a last-minute scratch of their ace, Clayton Kershaw due to back spasms and will be starting Tony Gonsolin tonight while the Braves will stick with Ian Anderson.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Tuesday , October 13

Tuesday Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes (4K)

NL Wild Card Schedule

All games at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (*if necessary)

ATL leads series 1-0

Game 1: Braves 5, Dodgers 1

Game 2, Tuesday: Braves at Dodgers, 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 3, Wednesday: Dodgers at Braves, 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 4, Thursday: Dodgers at Braves, TBD

Game 5*, Friday: Dodgers at Braves, TBD

Game 6*, Saturday: Braves at Dodgers, TBD

Game 7*, Sunday: Braves at Dodgers, TBD

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Braves (+115) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-129)

O/U: 8

